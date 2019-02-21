Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Expected for Thursday
Danault (personal) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's home game against the Flyers, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Danault has been away from the team to attend the birth of his first child. His wife gave birth to a baby boy Wednesday, enabling Danault to play Thursday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Excused from latest practice•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Absent from practice•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Matches career mark in 55 games•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Starts scoring streak•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scoring at better rate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...