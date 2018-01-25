Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Expected out Thursday
Danault (concussion) will not play Thursday against Carolina, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
This will be the sixth consecutive game he's missed. Danault is not yet skating, but the team is hopeful he can return following this weekend's All-Star break.
