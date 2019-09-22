Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Experiences success on power play
Danault logged a goal and an assist on the power play in Saturday's 4-0 preseason win over Ottawa.
Danault, who was part of the team's first-unit power play Saturday with several regulars out of the lineup, averaged just 29 seconds per game last season when Montreal was a man up. The Canadiens' power play was one of the worst in the NHL last season, so any preseason success could lead to an expanded role for Danault in 2019-20.
