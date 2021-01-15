Danault won 17 of 27 faceoffs (62.9 percent) and had one shot with two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto.

Danault, who won eight of 11 draws against Auston Matthews, was back on the top line, centering Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher, after finishing last year's playoffs on the third line. At that time, he told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette that he was not pleased with the demotion, nor was he interested in becoming a defensive specialist on the third line. At 27, Danault is the old man in the middle, so his experience, particularly on faceoffs, will be of value on the top line while young centers Nick Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jake Evans hone their skills at the dot on lower lines.