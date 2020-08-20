Danault scored an empty-net goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers in Game 5.

Danault added the insurance tally with 18 seconds left in regulation to assure the Canadiens' season would have at least one more game. The center has struggled to produce in the postseason -- his goal snapped a five-game point drought. He's at three points, 24 shots and 28 hits through nine playoff outings.