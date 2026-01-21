Danault scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Danault tied the game at 1-1 with his goal at 15:22 of the first period. The 32-year-old center had been snakebit all season, though he's shown life on offense with six points over his last nine games. The center is at one goal, 10 assists, 62 shots on net, 34 hits, 22 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 44 appearances between the Canadiens and the Kings this season.