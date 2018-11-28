Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Finds the net in defeat

Danault was the only one on his team to beat Curtis McElhinney on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Carolina.

Danault hadn't hit the twine since Oct. 20 in Ottawa, so this should help his confidence moving forward. However, his value to both the Canadiens and his fantasy owners comes as a passer, not a scorer, so the lack of goals doesn't matter as long as he continues to put up points, which he has with five in his past seven games. If you need help in assists, he's not a bad option.