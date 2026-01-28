Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Finds twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Danault scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Danault has scored twice over the last four games after starting the year without scoring in 43 appearances. He's up to 12 points, 67 shots, 36 hits, 25 blocked shots and 18 PIM across 47 outings between the Canadiens and the Kings. Danault is playing a bottom-six role for Montreal and likely won't be much of a factor in fantasy.
