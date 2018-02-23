Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Finishes off Rangers

Danault scored a goal, had four shots and finished plus-2 over 16:12 of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Danault's empty-netter put the final touch on Montreal's first win in seven games. It was the 24-year-old's second game back from a concussion that cost him 15 games, and his ice time increased after playing 15 minutes in his return from injury Tuesday.

