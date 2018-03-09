Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Game-day decision
Danault (head) will be a game-day decision for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
Danault was reportedly feeling better Friday, but a final determination on his status for Saturday's contest likely won't be made until after Montreal's morning skate. The 25-year-old pivot has already dealt with a head injury this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Canadiens hold him out against the Lightning as a precautionary measure.
