Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Game for the ages
Danault delivered two goals and two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
This was a game for the ages for the 24-year-old, who picked up all of the points but one while at even strength. Danault had been off to a slow start, just like the rest of the Habs. But remember -- he tallied a decent 40 points last season. He should better that this year.
