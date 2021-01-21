Danault managed an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Danault fed Tomas Tatar as he raced into the Canucks' zone before setting up Brendan Gallagher for the tally. With three helpers in four games, Danault has produced well early in the year. The 27-year-old two-way center also has a plus-3 rating, seven hits and two PIM. A lack of power-play time could discourage fantasy managers, but Danault should still produce well at even strength while adding solid faceoff totals -- he hasn't finished below 50 percent at the dot since 2015-16, his second year in the league.