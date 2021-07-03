Danault scored a goal on three shots, logged five hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Danault's first postseason tally this year came at 11:16 of the first period. The veteran center has just four points to go with 38 shots on goal, 37 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 20 playoff contests. He remains an effective defensive presence in the Canadiens' top six, but there's little scoring upside with the 28-year-old.