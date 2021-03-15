Danault (undisclosed) will be in Monday's lineup against the Jets.
It's unclear why Danault why a game-time decision for Monday's matchup but he'll suit up anyway. The 28-year-old forward has 11 points while averaging 16:31 of ice time through 27 games this season.
