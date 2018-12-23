Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Hats off for first time in NHL

Danault delivered a natural hat trick Saturday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Golden Knights.

Danault is a playmaker first, second and third, so this goal outburst was like an early gift from Santa. He hadn't scored in 11 games and had just two in 36 games prior. So, cue the fanfare for the young man's first NHL hattie. Danault's 22 points puts him on pace for 49 points this season, which would be a nice career boost for the 25-year-old pivot. Still, his position makes him a tough roll in shallow to medium-sized leagues. There are a lot of similar centers in the NHL.