Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Hats off for first time in NHL
Danault delivered a natural hat trick Saturday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Golden Knights.
Danault is a playmaker first, second and third, so this goal outburst was like an early gift from Santa. He hadn't scored in 11 games and had just two in 36 games prior. So, cue the fanfare for the young man's first NHL hattie. Danault's 22 points puts him on pace for 49 points this season, which would be a nice career boost for the 25-year-old pivot. Still, his position makes him a tough roll in shallow to medium-sized leagues. There are a lot of similar centers in the NHL.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Logs two assists•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Finds net in defeat•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Offers helping hand twice•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Dishes two helpers Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores first goal•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Rebounds at dot Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...