Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Heating up on new line

Danault scored the game-winner in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida. He added a blocked shot and a hit while winning 17 of 26 faceoffs in the win.

After a stinker in St. Louis last week, coach Claude Julien shook up his lines, and Danault has points in all three games (one goal, three assists) since Jonathan Drouin joined him and Brendan Gallagher. Danault has 13 points while scoring on 26.1 percent of his shots over the last 12 games. That scoring pace could continue, as he's averaging a career-high 17:44 of ice time as a top-six forward.