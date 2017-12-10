Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Heating up
Danault scored a goal on four shots while adding two hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.
Danault's late third-period goal was a garbage-time special, coming off a bouncing puck long after the Canadiens ceded this contest to Edmonton. Fortunately, they don't take off fantasy points for goals that aren't meaningful. It was Danault's second marker in as many games and third in the last six, a stretch in which he's posted six points.
