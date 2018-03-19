Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Held out again Monday

Danault (face) won't play in Monday's game against Florida, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

This will mark the fifth game that Danault has been sidelined for as a result of his injury, and it seems likely Montreal is letting him regain full health before placing him back in the lineup. The next chance for the 25-year-old to return will be Wednesday against Pittsburgh, and Michael McCarron should continue to see ice time while Danault sits out.

