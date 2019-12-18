Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Helps out on power play
Danault recorded a power-play helper and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Danault assisted Tomas Tatar at 1:51 of the third period. Danault has been excellent with a goal and six helpers through eight games in December. His season line holds 26 points (seven tallies, 19 helpers), 51 shots on goal and 64 hits in 34 contests. The 26-year-old broke out with 53 points last season, but he's on pace to eclipse that mark and could challenge for 60 points by the end of 2019-20.
