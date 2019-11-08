Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Helps team get on board

Danault had an assist, one shot on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Danault led a rush through the neutral zone that eventually led to Montreal's first goal late in the second period. It was his fifth assist and 10th point over the first 16 games, putting him on pace for another 50-point season -- he had 53 in 81 games last season. The Canadiens' top-line center also won 13 of 21 faceoffs (62 percent) and was needed for 6:22 on the penalty kill, the key driver in his season-high 20:21 TOI.