Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Helps team get on board
Danault had an assist, one shot on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
Danault led a rush through the neutral zone that eventually led to Montreal's first goal late in the second period. It was his fifth assist and 10th point over the first 16 games, putting him on pace for another 50-point season -- he had 53 in 81 games last season. The Canadiens' top-line center also won 13 of 21 faceoffs (62 percent) and was needed for 6:22 on the penalty kill, the key driver in his season-high 20:21 TOI.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Strikes first in crazy win•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores twice, but Habs lose•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Top line delivers•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Registers two-pointer•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Starts on power play•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Experiences success on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.