Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Helps twice in Thursday's win

Danault had two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. He added one hit and a two-minute penalty over 17:55 of ice time.

Danault, who had points (one goal, two assists) in both ends of Montreal's back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday, is emerging from a drought that saw him register just two assists over 10 games. The 24-year-old center has parlayed last season's breakout campaign into a top-six role in 2016-17, averaging career highs in time on ice as well as power-play minutes. His chemistry with captain Max Pacioretty guarantees him big minutes and, hopefully, point droughts of limited duration.