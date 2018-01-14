Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Home from hospital

Danault (head) was released from the hospital Sunday morning and is at home resting, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

This comes as a relief for those that witnessed the scary sight that was Saturday's game, but there's still no indication as to when Danault will be able to return. His next chance to lace up would be Monday against the Islanders, but it seems unlikely given the nature of his injury.

