Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Lands three-year deal in Montreal
Danault signed a three-year contract worth $3.083 million annually with the Canadiens on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
After scoring 13 goals and 40 points during the 2016-17 season, Danault scored just 25 points in an injury-shortened 2017-18 campaign. Now that Montreal has officially re-signed him, the 25-year-old forward should slot into a top-six role and look to produce another 30-plus points this season.
