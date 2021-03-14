Danault was injured early in the first period of Saturday's game against the Flames but returned for the second period, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He finished with one shot over 11:29 of ice time.

Danault had just 2:02 of ice time in the first period before heading to the locker room for the rest of the period. Following the game, Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said the injury was "nothing serious," but Cowan viewed Danault as not being 100 percent for the final two periods.