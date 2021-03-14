Danault (undisclosed) didn't practice Sunday, but coach Dominique Ducharme said the center will likely be able to play Monday against the Jets.

Danault took a maintenance day after sustaining the injury Saturday against Calgary. He had to go to the locker room in the first period of that game but was able to return, so Danault will likely be able to play through whatever's bothering him, though confirmation should arrive prior to puck drop Monday.