Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Logs assist in loss

Danault had an assist, four shots and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Danault, who hasn't scored in 17 games, logged just his third point in the last 10 games, as Montreal's top line is in the midst of a cool stretch. The trio of Danault, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher have accounted for just four goals in the last 11 games.