Danault had two assists, one blocked shot and one hit over 16:14 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Danault picked up a pair of primary assists in the win, including on the game-winning goal. On a two-on-one foray, he deked toward the slot before sliding a pass to Tomas Tatar, who buried the puck top shelf over goalie Mikko Koskinen's glove hand. Both Danault and Tatar are in contract years and off to good starts through two games.