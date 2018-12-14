Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Logs two assists
Danault had two assists, three shots, one hit and won 13 of 24 draws in Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina.
Danault's scoring has been down of late, having entered Thursday's tilt with just one assist in the previous six games, but he maintains a top-six role on this team and is one of Montreal's better faceoff men. A deft passer with 15 assists over 32 games, the 25-year-old center is on pace to set a new career threshold in helpers, but Danault's shooting percentage (3.7%) needs improvement if he wants to stay in a top-six role long term.
