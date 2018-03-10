Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Looks ready to play
Danault (head) was on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's game against the Lightning, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic Montreal reports. As a result, it appears that he will play.
Danault missed Thursday's game against the Panthers, but his taking warmups is a strong indication that he'll return to action for the matinee. Originally Chicago's first-round (26th overall) draft pick in 2011, Danault has produced 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) through 51 games this season. He does have a power-play role, albeit generating only two assists in that special teams spot.
