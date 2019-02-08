Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Matches career mark in 55 games

Danault had a goal and three assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

Danault is on a four-game, seven-point streak (three goals, four assists). And remarkably, this outburst pushed him to matching his career mark of 40 points. Danault set that mark in 82 games in 2016-17, but did it this year in 55. Keep him rolling while he this hot.