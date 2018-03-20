Canadiens' Phillip Danault: More details emerge on neck injury

Danault's injury specifically concerns his neck; he is not dealing with a concussion, yet he could be suffering from complications stemming from his last concussion, John Lu of TSN.ca reports, citing Canadiens coach Claude Julien.

Danault has experienced headaches and neck stiffness this month. thus prompting further evaluation. There's no clear timeline for his return, but we'd expect the Habs to take all the necessary precautions with the versatile forward who plays a 200-foot game.