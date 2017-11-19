Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Moves to new line
Danault was moved to the third line for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs. He had two shots, three hits and one blocked shot over 19:14 of ice time in a 6-0 loss.
Danault had been skating on a line with Max Pacioretty, but head coach Claude Julien re-jiggered the lines after Thursday's disappointing loss to the Coyotes. The 24-year-old's production had dropped off after initial boost when reunited with Montreal's captain. After he posted eight points over seven games, Danault had just two assists in seven games before being moved to a line with Paul Byron and Andrew Shaw on Saturday. Given the lack of scoring chances the Habs generated against the Leafs, we expect more line changes Monday against the Stars on Tuesday.
