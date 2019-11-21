Play

Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Nabs power-play assist

Danault had a power-play assist along with two shots and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Danault, who is averaging a career high in ice time on the power play this season, recorded his first point power-play point. He has points in five straight contests and eight over the last seven games, so Danault is a player to consider for daily fantasy lineups.

