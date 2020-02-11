Play

Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Needs dental work

Danault (undisclosed) will need dental work after being cut in Monday's contest against Arizona, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

There wasn't an update on his status for Wednesday's game in Boston, so Danault should still be considered day-to-day for now. The Quebec native has 40 points in 58 games played this season.

