Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Nets seventh goal in victory
Danault scored his seventh goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's win over Vancouver.
Danault has really picked up the pace this month, racking up four goals and nine points in his last nine games. The second-line center isn't seeing much power-play time, but he's been producing consistently after a 40-point breakout campaign in 2016-17. As long as he sticks in the top-six, the 24-year-old should continue producing at a solid pace.
