Canadiens' Phillip Danault: No timetable for return

Danault (concussion) skated on his own before practice Friday, but there's currently no timetable for his return to game action.

Danault is still in the concussion protocol, and he'll likely need to log several full-contact practices with his teammates before receiving clearance for game action. The 24-year-old pivot has totaled seven goals and 23 points in 43 games this campaign, so he's worth holding onto in deeper season-long fantasy formats.