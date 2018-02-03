Canadiens' Phillip Danault: No timetable for return
Danault (concussion) skated on his own before practice Friday, but there's currently no timetable for his return to game action.
Danault is still in the concussion protocol, and he'll likely need to log several full-contact practices with his teammates before receiving clearance for game action. The 24-year-old pivot has totaled seven goals and 23 points in 43 games this campaign, so he's worth holding onto in deeper season-long fantasy formats.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Parked on IR•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Resumes skating•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Still sidelined•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Not traveling with team•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Expected out Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Slated to miss fifth straight contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...