Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Not playing Monday

Danault (face) is out for Monday's game against the Blue Jackets.

Coach Claude Julien said that Danault doesn't have a concussion, but since he is dealing with headache they are taking precautionary measures. The Canadiens play again Tuesday, but if they are truly being cautious it wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old being held out once more.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories