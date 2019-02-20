Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Not playing Tuesday

Danault (personal) won't be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Danault missed Tuesday's morning practice due to a family issue, and it appears it will keep him out of this game as well. Hopefully it's nothing too serious, and he will be able to return Thursday against the Flyers. In Danault's absence, Matthew Peca seems primed to enter the lineup at center for the night.