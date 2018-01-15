Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Not traveling to Boston

Danault (head) will remain in Montreal and not travel for Wednesday's tilt in Boston, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

The 24-year-old is reportedly dealing with headaches, and will stay home to further recover from the Zdeno Chara slapshot that struck his head during Saturday's tilt. His next chance to return will be Friday against Washington, and in the meantime Paul Byron will fill his role at center, while Daniel Carr will draw into the lineup John Lu of TSN.ca of reports.