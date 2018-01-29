Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Not traveling with team
Danault (concussion) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's tilt against St. Louis, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Since Montreal is also on the road Thursday against Carolina, his status for that contest is now up in the air as well. The concussion-like symptoms have sidelined Danault since Jan. 15, and if he's unable to go Thursday, Saturday's tilt against Anaheim will be his next shot at getting back in the action.
