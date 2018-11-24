Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Offers helping hand twice

Danault assisted on both goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres. He added three shots and won 13 of 22 draws over 17:59 of ice time.

Danault's been more of a playmaker since joining the Canadiens, so that 13 of his 14 points are due to assists isn't surprising. He's helped set up seven goals over the last nine games. That one of the helpers Friday came on the power play was fortunate, as he had just five seconds on that unit and has averaged 23 seconds when skating with a man advantage this season.