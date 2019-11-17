Canadiens' Phillip Danault: On scoring binge
Danault had an assist, two shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.
Danault set up rookie Cale Fleury's second-period goal to extend his point streak to three games. Montreal's top-line center has six points (one goal, five assists) over the last five games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Sparks big rally•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Helps team get on board•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Strikes first in crazy win•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores twice, but Habs lose•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Top line delivers•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Registers two-pointer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.