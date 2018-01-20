Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Out again Friday

Danault (head) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Danault will miss his third straight affair Friday because of his ailment, leaving the Canadiens a man down once again. His next opportunity to rejoin the action arrives Saturday against the Bruins, while Logan Shaw will draw into the lineup Friday in his place. Danault racked up two points in the two games prior to exiting with the injury and will attempt to keep things rolling when he's back in action.