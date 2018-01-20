Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Out again Friday
Danault (head) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Danault will miss his third straight affair Friday because of his ailment, leaving the Canadiens a man down once again. His next opportunity to rejoin the action arrives Saturday against the Bruins, while Logan Shaw will draw into the lineup Friday in his place. Danault racked up two points in the two games prior to exiting with the injury and will attempt to keep things rolling when he's back in action.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Not traveling to Boston•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Won't play Monday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Home from hospital•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Nets seventh goal in victory•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Heating up•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores in Thursday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...