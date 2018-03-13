Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Out again Tuesday

Danault (face) will sit out again Tuesday against the Stars.

Danault has yet to retake the ice since he was struck in the face by a stick late in Saturday's contest against the Stars. Outside of subbing Byron Froese in for Daniel Carr and Antti Niemi in goal rather than Charlie Lindgren, the Canadiens will roll with the same lineup as they did for Monday's matchup with the Blue Jackets. Danault's next opportunity to return arrives Thursday when the Habs host the Penguins.