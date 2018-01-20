Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Out of commission Saturday

Danault (head) remains out for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Danault will miss his fourth straight contest because of the ailment, with the Canadiens rolling with the same lineup once again. His next opportunity to return arrives Tuesday when the Canadiens host the Avalanche, but the team has yet to shed much light on exactly when he's expected to return.

