Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Out of commission Saturday
Danault (head) remains out for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Danault will miss his fourth straight contest because of the ailment, with the Canadiens rolling with the same lineup once again. His next opportunity to return arrives Tuesday when the Canadiens host the Avalanche, but the team has yet to shed much light on exactly when he's expected to return.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...