Danault (upper body) returned to Montreal and will not be available for Saturday's game against Toronto, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Danault sustained an injury against the Maple Leafs on Thursday and will miss at least one game as a result. The Canadiens are back at home Monday against Edmonton and the 28-year-old will be considered questionable for that contest. He has 24 points in 53 games this season.