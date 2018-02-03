Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Parked on IR

Danault (concussion) is listed on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.

Danault's already missed the past eight games, and it appears that his placement on IR was retroactive to his last appearance -- Jan. 13 against the Bruins -- meaning he's already eligible to return at next opportunity. The Habs have back-to-back home games scheduled Saturday (Anaheim) and Sunday (Ottawa), so fantasy owners with shares in the burgeoning pivot should monitor his status through the weekend.