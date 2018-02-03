Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Parked on IR
Danault (concussion) is listed on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.
Danault's already missed the past eight games, and it appears that his placement on IR was retroactive to his last appearance -- Jan. 13 against the Bruins -- meaning he's already eligible to return at next opportunity. The Habs have back-to-back home games scheduled Saturday (Anaheim) and Sunday (Ottawa), so fantasy owners with shares in the burgeoning pivot should monitor his status through the weekend.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Resumes skating•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Still sidelined•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Not traveling with team•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Expected out Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Slated to miss fifth straight contest•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Out of commission Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...