Danault recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Danault set up Artturi Lehkonen for what was the game-winning goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Danault has just two assists, 14 shots on net, 15 hits and 11 blocked shots in 10 playoff contests. He plays a key role defensively, but he's usually good for a slightly better scoring pace than he's produced so far.