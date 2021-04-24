Danault registered an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Danault had the lone assist on Joel Armia's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Danault has produced 22 points, 66 shots, 58 hits and a plus-14 rating through 45 contests. A defensive center, the Quebec native won't pile up much offense, but he's winning faceoffs at a 51.8 percent rate (399-for-770) this season.