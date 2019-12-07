Play

Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Racks up another assist

Danault had an assist, three shots, one hit and one blocked shot in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Danault is one of the hotter Canadiens right now, riding a point-per-game pace over the last 13 contests, fueled mostly by his passing skills. He has assists in three straight and 11 helpers in the last 13, tying him for the team lead with 16 assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories